Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

HUT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 target price for the company.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:HUT traded up C$0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.76. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of C$1.14 and a one year high of C$20.61.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$33.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$2,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,595,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,630,051.50. Also, Director Jeremy Sewell bought 184,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,071,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,071,742.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 656,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,958.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.