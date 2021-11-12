Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc Sells 71,375 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 71,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $76,371.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Whitebox Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 38,299 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $39,830.96.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $5,920,000.00.

Shares of HYMC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.05. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth about $38,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

