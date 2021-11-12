Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hydrofarm Holdings Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.66. 929,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,703. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on HYFM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 126.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

