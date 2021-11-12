Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HYLN. Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.15.

NYSE HYLN opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 13.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hyliion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hyliion by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

