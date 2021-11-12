Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBDRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Iberdrola stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

