Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 280.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 1,241,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 22.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 145,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 546,671 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 152,440 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RESN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.04. Resonant Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Resonant Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

