IBI Group’s (IBG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Sunday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IBI Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.64.

IBI Group stock opened at C$13.62 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$426.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

