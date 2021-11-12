Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.99

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 4708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVE shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $533.61 million, a PE ratio of 602.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $104,711.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,414 shares of company stock worth $3,631,823. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

