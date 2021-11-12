IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.300-$8.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $621.58. 2,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,298. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $443.14 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $643.80.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

