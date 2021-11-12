Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

IDRSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDRSF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068. Idorsia has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

