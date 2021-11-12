IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

IGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

IGM traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.93. 88,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,721. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.21. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.02 and a 1-year high of C$51.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

