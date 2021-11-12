IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $40.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.7951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.