II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. II-VI updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.75 to $0.95 EPS.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $65.32. 10,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

