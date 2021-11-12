IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 38.79%.

IMAC stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Alliance Securities cut IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of IMAC as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

