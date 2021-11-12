Imperial Oil (IMO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) recently:

11/5/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

10/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$38.00 to C$47.00.

10/19/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$39.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Imperial Oil is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to C$44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$1.38 on Friday, hitting C$44.06. The company had a trading volume of 803,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,237. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$30.65 billion and a PE ratio of 61.45. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$20.99 and a 52 week high of C$45.49.

Get Imperial Oil Limited alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.