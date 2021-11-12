Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Inari Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

NARI stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $2,736,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,900 shares of company stock worth $21,197,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

