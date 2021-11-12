indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. indie Semiconductor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.01.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in indie Semiconductor stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
