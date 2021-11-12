indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. indie Semiconductor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in indie Semiconductor stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDI. KeyCorp began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

