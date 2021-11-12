Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.50 ($50.00).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.