Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.