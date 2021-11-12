Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%.

IFNNY opened at $48.20 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

