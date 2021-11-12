Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.14. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 22,826 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Infinite Group had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 2.57%.

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

