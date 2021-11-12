Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMKTA stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $78.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

