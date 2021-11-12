Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $70.69 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $104,139,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Ingredion by 738.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 329,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ingredion by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $16,713,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 21.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after acquiring an additional 177,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

