Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGXF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -82.61%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

