Innova (INN) One Day Volume Hits $207.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Innova has a market cap of $314,665.09 and approximately $207.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000467 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2,668.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

