Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 2,967,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271,877. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 185.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

