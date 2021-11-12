Insider Buying: Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) CFO Purchases $90,014.65 in Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSWC opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $640.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.