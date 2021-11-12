Insider Buying: Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) CFO Purchases $90,014.65 in Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CSWC opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $640.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.41.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.