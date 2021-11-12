Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Buys 68 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £150.28 ($196.34).

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.87) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 229.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. CLS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 202.86 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The company has a market capitalization of £894.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLI shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

