Insider Buying: EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Acquires 35 Shares of Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby bought 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,356 ($17.72) per share, with a total value of £474.60 ($620.07).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,338 ($17.48) per share, with a total value of £147.18 ($192.29).

On Monday, September 13th, Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,280 ($16.72) per share, with a total value of £140.80 ($183.96).

LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,391.79 ($18.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £881.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70. EMIS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,538 ($20.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,278.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

