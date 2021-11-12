Insider Buying: Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) Insider Acquires 420 Shares of Stock

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) insider Richard Harpham acquired 420 shares of Escape Hunt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

Richard Harpham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Richard Harpham bought 465 shares of Escape Hunt stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

Shares of ESC stock opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £31.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.69. Escape Hunt plc has a one year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

