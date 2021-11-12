Insider Buying: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Buys $463,540.80 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder purchased 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder purchased 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder purchased 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

