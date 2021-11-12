Insider Buying: Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Insider Buys A$20,700.00 in Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) insider Michael (Mike) Hill acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,700.00 ($14,785.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Mad Paws Company Profile

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace. Its marketplace matches and connects pet owners seeking pet care services, such as pet sitting, walking, daycare, and grooming, with pet sitters, walkers, and other pet service providers registered on the marketplace. It also offers pet food subscription service providing pet owners with pre-prepared, individually packed meals for pets.

