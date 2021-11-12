Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli bought 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $171,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,800.00.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.35.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VOXX International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 32,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VOXX International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VOXX International by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in VOXX International by 700.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,750 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

