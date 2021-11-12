Insider Selling: Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Insider Sells 11,196 Shares of Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GOLF opened at $55.04 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 309.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

