Insider Selling: Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Insider Sells 11,196 Shares of Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GOLF opened at $55.04 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.80.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 309.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Acushnet
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
