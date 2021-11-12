Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.17. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Associated Banc by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,776 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

