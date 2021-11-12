Insider Selling: Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Sells C$132,500.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$479,411.50.

Shares of BDI opened at C$5.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.33 million and a P/E ratio of 40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.02. Black Diamond Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$5.65.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

