Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $512,064.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Caleres stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.59. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 264,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,607,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Caleres by 64.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 591,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

