Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $512,064.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Caleres stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.59. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 264,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,607,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Caleres by 64.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 591,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
