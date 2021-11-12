Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total value of $4,086,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.37 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus increased their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.97.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

