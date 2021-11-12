Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $9,833,000.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00.

NYSE:NET opened at $196.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.97.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.