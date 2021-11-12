Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Cragg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $872,250.00.

On Friday, October 1st, David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $265,974.66.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $42.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,974 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

