Insider Selling: Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Sells $24,601.50 in Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $24,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 2.04.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIN. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
