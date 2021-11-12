Insider Selling: Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Sells $24,601.50 in Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $24,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIN. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.