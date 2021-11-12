Insider Selling: FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director Sells 6,062 Shares of Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $110,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FAT opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.12. FAT Brands Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FAT Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FAT Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FAT Brands by 201.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

