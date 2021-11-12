Insider Selling: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells $250,491.23 in Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of F opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

