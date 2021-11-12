Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $117,240.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $117,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gretchen Teichgraeber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forrester Research alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 500 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 300 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $13,800.00.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,831 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 59.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,894,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.