Insider Selling: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) VP Sells 1,890 Shares of Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) VP Lindsey Lee sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $15,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lindsey Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of GreenBox POS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $51,264.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBOX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,859. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.
GreenBox POS Company Profile
GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.
