Insider Selling: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) VP Sells 1,890 Shares of Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) VP Lindsey Lee sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $15,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lindsey Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of GreenBox POS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $51,264.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBOX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,859. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenBox POS by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GreenBox POS by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 131,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

