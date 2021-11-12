Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $270,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $135.29. 3,114,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

