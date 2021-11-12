Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells 15,900 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KROS traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,564. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,275 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

