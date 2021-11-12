Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 9,509 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,509 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.46, for a total value of $2,971,182.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.
- On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.
- On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.
MORN traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $318.39. The company had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.78. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.41 and a 1-year high of $323.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.11.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
