Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $30,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SYPR stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

