Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Sells $670,386.20 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,339,000 after purchasing an additional 96,014 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 45,824 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

